-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.22). Acer Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acer Therapeutics.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of ACER opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.18. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

