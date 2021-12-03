-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will announce ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. Jumia Technologies reported earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.95). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday.

Jumia Technologies stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,190,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $69.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 148.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

