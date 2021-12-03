$0.74 EPS Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.67. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on TEVA. Raymond James downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

