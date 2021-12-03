$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.86. Charles Schwab posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.72.

SCHW opened at $80.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $145.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day moving average is $74.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $4,047,313.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,240,021 shares of company stock valued at $100,025,781 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $28,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

