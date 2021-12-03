$0.96 EPS Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.01. Advanced Energy Industries posted earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEIS. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $54,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $85,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.53. 388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,295. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $81.71 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

