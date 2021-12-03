0xcert (ZXC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $790,988.42

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $790,988.42 and approximately $92,179.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 0xcert has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00043689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00241057 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

