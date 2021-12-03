$1.15 EPS Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.18. ExlService reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EXLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

ExlService stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,509. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. ExlService has a twelve month low of $76.39 and a twelve month high of $138.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $2,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,620 shares of company stock worth $8,464,133 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 51.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $1,460,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,935,000 after purchasing an additional 384,895 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

