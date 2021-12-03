$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.70. Comerica posted earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year earnings of $8.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $461,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,739,000 after buying an additional 298,713 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after buying an additional 337,917 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Comerica by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,537,000 after buying an additional 84,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,560,000 after buying an additional 72,108 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,153,000 after purchasing an additional 188,047 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMA stock traded down $3.00 on Friday, hitting $81.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average is $77.17. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comerica (CMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.