$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will announce sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $6.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $4.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.68. 877,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,499. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $88.20 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,253,000 after acquiring an additional 365,283 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

