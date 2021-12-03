-$1.66 EPS Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.66) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.24) and the highest is ($0.30). TPI Composites posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 714.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of ($3.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($2.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TPIC shares. TheStreet downgraded TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 123.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 152.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 48,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TPI Composites by 10.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after purchasing an additional 57,669 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TPI Composites by 8.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

TPIC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,467. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.56.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

