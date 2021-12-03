-$1.66 EPS Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.66) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.24) and the highest is ($0.30). TPI Composites posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 714.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of ($3.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($2.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TPI Composites.
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 123.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 152.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 48,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TPI Composites by 10.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after purchasing an additional 57,669 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TPI Composites by 8.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
TPIC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,467. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.56.
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
