$1.75 EPS Expected for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will announce $1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.85. Rogers reported earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.25.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,051,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $412,037,000 after buying an additional 33,542 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 981,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,971,000 after buying an additional 77,810 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,398,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,872,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROG stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,205. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.83. Rogers has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $273.00.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

