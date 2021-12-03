$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will post $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year sales of $8.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of WEC traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.74. The company had a trading volume of 52,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,061. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 77.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 375.5% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

