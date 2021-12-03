10,170 Shares in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. Spectrum Brands accounts for approximately 0.6% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,885,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,389,000 after acquiring an additional 94,179 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,945,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after buying an additional 314,081 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 19.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,302,000 after purchasing an additional 295,908 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 849,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,226,000 after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 829,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,571,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPB opened at $101.07 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.33 and a 12-month high of $107.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.46.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.71.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

