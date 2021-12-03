11,070 Shares in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mercurity Fintech by 259.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mercurity Fintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Mercurity Fintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Mercurity Fintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFH stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

