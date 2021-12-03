11,070 Shares in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHAK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,855 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,400,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,296,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,708,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,104,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

NYSE:SHAK opened at $73.31 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.23 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.62 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.92.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.41.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.