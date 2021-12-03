1,162 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Bought by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in CDW by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CDW by 18.2% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in CDW by 32.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in CDW by 33.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 794.6% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,358. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW stock opened at $193.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.76. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $125.46 and a 12-month high of $203.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

