$15.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will post $15.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.13 billion and the lowest is $15.30 billion. Sysco reported sales of $11.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year sales of $65.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.78 billion to $66.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $68.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.95 billion to $70.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sysco.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 74.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.6% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $46,145,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY opened at $70.18 on Friday. Sysco has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sysco (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.