15,424 Shares in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of AST SpaceMobile as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth approximately $5,008,000. 52.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS opened at $9.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $25.37.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.10. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

AST SpaceMobile Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS).

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.