17,048 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,581,000. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,312,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,277,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,414,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,617,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.43. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $76.39.

