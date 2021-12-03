$175.00 Million in Sales Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will post $175.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics posted sales of $149.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $657.50 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $705.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Photronics.

Several analysts recently commented on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. Photronics has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $832.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $82,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,385,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,935,000 after acquiring an additional 123,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Photronics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after purchasing an additional 59,903 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Photronics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Photronics by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after buying an additional 254,274 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,225,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

