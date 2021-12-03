180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) VP Robert E. Bigelow III Acquires 5,000 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) VP Robert E. Bigelow III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Robert E. Bigelow III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert E. Bigelow III bought 340 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,502.40.
Shares of TURN opened at $7.32 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61.
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.
