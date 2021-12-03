180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) VP Robert E. Bigelow III Acquires 5,000 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) VP Robert E. Bigelow III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert E. Bigelow III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert E. Bigelow III bought 340 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,502.40.

Shares of TURN opened at $7.32 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 180 Degree Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

