$19.92 Billion in Sales Expected for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to post $19.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.41 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $14.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $75.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.17 billion to $76.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $68.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.77 billion to $70.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth $1,311,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 103.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 256.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 94,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 67.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 500,924 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

MT stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,501,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,008. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.