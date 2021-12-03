$23.43 Million in Sales Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will report sales of $23.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.45 million and the lowest is $23.40 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $17.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $92.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $117.58 million, with estimates ranging from $114.06 million to $121.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

CSTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $141,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $247,908.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,662,438.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,672 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSTL stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.46. 49,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,999. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

