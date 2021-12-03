2,300 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Purchased by Areion Asset Management Co Ltd

Areion Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Boston Properties accounts for about 3.2% of Areion Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,275 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 2,256.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,082,000 after buying an additional 769,529 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,315,000 after purchasing an additional 452,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 317.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 445,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,633,000 after acquiring an additional 338,860 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 510,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 324,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

BXP traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.39. 3,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,104. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $88.45 and a one year high of $124.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.10 and its 200 day moving average is $115.48.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 192.16%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

