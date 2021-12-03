2,384 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 436.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

