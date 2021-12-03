266,320 Shares in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Acquired by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 266,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned about 0.46% of Camber Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Camber Energy by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 41,467 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Camber Energy by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 29,542 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Camber Energy by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 171,056 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 128,066 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Camber Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Camber Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEI opened at $1.11 on Friday. Camber Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $4.85.

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focuses in Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

