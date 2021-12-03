$271.05 Million in Sales Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will post sales of $271.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $269.70 million and the highest is $273.76 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $263.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.70 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

OHI traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $27.62. 3,498,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.