$29.61 Million in Sales Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to post $29.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.30 million and the highest is $38.69 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $35.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $112.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.18 million to $122.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $138.13 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $180.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. The company had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KPTI. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 303.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 200,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 19.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 468,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 75,509 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KPTI stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,283. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.09.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

