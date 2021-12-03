2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Director Alexis Maybank Sells 4,300 Shares

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TWOU stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $35.92. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.87.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TWOU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in 2U during the third quarter worth about $23,361,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter worth about $27,947,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 91.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,389,000 after acquiring an additional 475,339 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 5,841.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 380,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth about $12,733,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

