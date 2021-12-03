$403.06 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to announce $403.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $395.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $410.00 million. Enphase Energy posted sales of $264.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. Wolfe Research began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

ENPH stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $235.00. 1,947,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.47. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.33, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,725 shares of company stock worth $34,027,201. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,484,000 after acquiring an additional 61,228 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 9,974.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,600,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

