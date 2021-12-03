4,900 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Bought by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter worth $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Kellogg by 44.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 22.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at $63,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on K shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 416,668 shares of company stock worth $26,115,084 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:K opened at $61.93 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

