49,206 Shares in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Milestone Scientific at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 278.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 49,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. 10.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 79.28% and a negative return on equity of 39.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

