4J Wealth Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

4J Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,489 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.3% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,700,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,200,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $329.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $209.11 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.36 and a 200-day moving average of $292.01.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 559,049 shares of company stock worth $189,721,672 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.