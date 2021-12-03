$51.17 Million in Sales Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will report sales of $51.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.30 million. Transcat reported sales of $44.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $203.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.10 million to $203.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $216.68 million, with estimates ranging from $215.36 million to $218.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRNS. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.04. The company had a trading volume of 25,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49. Transcat has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $677.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.19.

In other Transcat news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $135,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total value of $3,055,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Transcat by 30.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 140.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Transcat by 415.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

