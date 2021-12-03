53,124 Shares in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 53,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Cross Country Healthcare makes up 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,073,000 after buying an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,439,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,150,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CCRN. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

