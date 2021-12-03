54,701 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Bought by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.26. 15,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,836,802. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on EPD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.