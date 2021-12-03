$609.25 Million in Sales Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to post $609.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $608.50 million to $610.00 million. Ultra Clean posted sales of $369.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UCTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $387,571.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $510,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,901 shares of company stock worth $1,143,148. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,582,000 after buying an additional 610,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after buying an additional 582,447 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,580,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 571.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 527,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,315,000 after buying an additional 448,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 683.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 230,188 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.89. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

