$609.25 Million in Sales Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2021

Brokerages expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to post $609.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $608.50 million to $610.00 million. Ultra Clean posted sales of $369.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UCTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $387,571.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $510,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,901 shares of company stock worth $1,143,148. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,582,000 after buying an additional 610,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after buying an additional 582,447 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,580,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 571.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 527,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,315,000 after buying an additional 448,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 683.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 230,188 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.89. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $65.33.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.