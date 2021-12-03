695 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000.

iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.96 and a 52-week high of $58.82.

