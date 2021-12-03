$7.50 Million in Sales Expected for aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) will report $7.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. aTyr Pharma reported sales of $2.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 265.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year sales of $7.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.15 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $12.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 91,196 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,210,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,274,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 291,153 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,110,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 300,097 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $224.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.51. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

