7,659 Shares in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 251.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 103,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

CSSE stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.44. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $47.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSSE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

