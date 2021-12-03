99,130 Shares in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 99,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.20% of Tupperware Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth about $18,328,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 21.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth about $579,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 138.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 24,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NYSE TUP opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.