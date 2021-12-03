AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Short Interest Update

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,300 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 236,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ARHUF opened at $18.75 on Friday. AAK AB has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AAK AB (publ.) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells vegetable oils and fats worldwide. It offers food ingredients for the bakery, dairy, foodservice, and special nutrition industries; chocolate and confectionery fats, including functional cocoa butter and cocoa butter alternatives, as well as specialty fats for confectionery filling; and functional emollients for the cosmetics industry.

