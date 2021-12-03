AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Short Interest Update

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,300 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 236,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ARHUF opened at $18.75 on Friday. AAK AB has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AAK AB (publ.) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About AAK AB (publ.)

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells vegetable oils and fats worldwide. It offers food ingredients for the bakery, dairy, foodservice, and special nutrition industries; chocolate and confectionery fats, including functional cocoa butter and cocoa butter alternatives, as well as specialty fats for confectionery filling; and functional emollients for the cosmetics industry.

