Aavegotchi (GHST) Tops One Day Volume of $53.67 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.74 or 0.00005024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $207.90 million and approximately $53.67 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00043689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00241057 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 77,574,718 coins and its circulating supply is 75,810,554 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

