Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Downgraded to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has $1.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ABEO. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $49,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $30,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,355 shares of company stock valued at $161,858 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 85,308 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 802,843 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 349,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 112,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

