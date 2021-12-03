Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The company’s product assortment focuses on outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is based in KATY, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASO. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 128,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,728. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 7.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.53.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $213,929.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock worth $825,694,983. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

