Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Short Interest Up 33.6% in November

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the October 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of ACHL opened at $4.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 19.41, a quick ratio of 19.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. Analysts expect that Achilles Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ACHL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHL. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 261.1% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,014,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,895,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,635,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,356,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 220.0% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.