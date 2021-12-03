Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Short Interest Up 33.6% in November

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the October 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Shares of ACHL opened at $4.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 19.41, a quick ratio of 19.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $18.95.
Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. Analysts expect that Achilles Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHL. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 261.1% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,014,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,895,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,635,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,356,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 220.0% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.
About Achilles Therapeutics
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
