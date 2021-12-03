AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds (TSE:AT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 97.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of AcuityAds to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.43.

Shares of AT stock traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.06. 219,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,901. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.92. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of C$4.06 and a 12-month high of C$33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$246.19 million and a P/E ratio of 18.50.

In other news, Director Roger Dent acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.94 per share, with a total value of C$49,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,800.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

