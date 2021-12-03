ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Robert P. Goodman Sells 11,737 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Robert P. Goodman sold 11,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $246,946.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,318,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,026,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,227,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

