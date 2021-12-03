ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Robert P. Goodman Sells 11,737 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Robert P. Goodman sold 11,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $247,650.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $21.97 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $37.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $610,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,318,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.