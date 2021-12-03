Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Short Interest Update

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the October 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.3 days.

Shares of Adacel Technologies stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Adacel Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85.

About Adacel Technologies

Adacel Technologies Ltd. develops and sells simulation and software applications and services. It operates through the following business segments: Systems and Services. The systems segment represents all sales of integrated software systems and products covering operational air traffic management as well as simulation and training applications.

